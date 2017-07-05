Hotel del Coronado to become a Hilton property

CORONADO, Calif. – The Hotel del Coronado will become a Hilton hotel this month, according to a Hilton website.

The hotel is slated to join the Hilton Portfolio of Brands as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton in July.

“On the edge of the Pacific Ocean where powdery white sands sparkle like gold, the legendary Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton offers a magical seaside experience,” the website reads.

The hotel has been previously managed by KSL Resorts.

“It’s been truly an independent hotel and we’re not looking to change it in any way,” Mark Nogal, global head of Curio for Hilton Worldwide, told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “What we’re doing is coming in as an operator to help strengthen the performance of the hotel, and the owners get the buying power behind the Hilton organization.

“So quite literally, there will just be a couple plaques near the front door because we don’t want to change that independent identity that the Del has. It will always be the Hotel del Coronado,” Nogal told the Union-Tribune.

The Hotel La Jolla and three other hotels in California are also part of the Curio Collection.

This is a developing story.