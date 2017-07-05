FOX 5/Comic-Con Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY
- HOW TO ENTER: Enter on the official Comic-Con entry form located on the FOX 5 app, which can be downloaded for no charge, and fill out, accurately the on line entry form. Contest begins at 5am on Monday, July 10, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”) and ends at 8:00 am on Friday, July 14, 2017. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries. You must enter to be eligible.
- DRAWING: Starting on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 8:00 am, two daily winners will be selected via random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Winners will be announced during the 9:00 a.m. hour on FOX 5 Morning News. Dates winners will be announced: 7/11, 7/12, 7/13 and 7/14 only. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners by phone. Potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final. Prize must be picked up at the Fox 5 offices (during normal business hours).
- THE PRIZE: Each winner will receive 2 badges to Comic Con, July 20-23, 2017 at the San Diego Convention Center. Passes will be good only one day, of winner’s choice. Badges are not good for preview night. Prize is valued at $32.00. A total of 20 tickets (or 10 pair) will be awarded during the contest. Winners must follow instructions on winner passes to validate passes. Winner agrees to not sell, trade or transfer passes or share complimentary pass code, barcode confirmation, or badge. Winner name and guest will be printed in color and cannot be tampered. The winner is responsible for applicable taxes on the prize. In the event the show does not occur, for any reason, Sponsor will not award alternate prize or value of tickets. Prize winner will be required to sign a release of liability. All expenses not specified herein are the responsibility of the prize winner including parking fee at the San Diego Convention Center.
- ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC (FOX 5), Tribune Media, the Fox Network, Comic-Con International, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 within the last 30 days before the sweepstakes period begins are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to FOX 5 and its agents and licensees, to use the winner’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes.
- Release Station and Sponsor of Liability: By entering, contestants agree to release FOX 5 from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the prize.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- One entry per person, per day. One winner per household. Multiple submissions will void all entries submitted by that person.
- Winner may not sell or duplicate prize. Winner MUST register prize online following all instructions on the back of each ticket.
- You must show valid identification, email confirmation (after registration) and the ticket to any attendee registration station at the event. If you do not have internet access and a printer, you can bring the ticket to any attendee registration desk to receive your badge.
- Your name will be printed in red on the ticket and you must be the person using the ticket. The tickets are non transferrable.
- Comic Con International has the right to cancel your badges if you have tampered with the pass. Sold barcodes or badges will not be honored for admission.
- By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 News AM and P.M. headlines, breaking news alerts and offers from our advertisers.
- INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunction or error or for computer virus or for damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing sweepstakes web site. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at Fox 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on contest page at http://www.fox5sandiego.com
- WINNERS LIST: For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Comic Con Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111. Requests must be received by August 31, 2017. Winners’ names will not be posted on website.
- SPONSOR: FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.