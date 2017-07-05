Cops look for SUV involved in deadly motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Chula Vista police asked the public for help Wednesday in finding the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Pictures of the vehicle that hit the motorcyclist Monday around 2:15 p.m. on Main Street were released by CVPD Wednesday. They are looking for a late 90s or early 2000s gold or tan Ford Explorer. Detectives said the vehicle will have damage to the driver's side.

"The vehicle has been known to frequent the South Bay area, specifically Imperial Beach," CVPD Officer B Carter said.

The motorcyclist was killed in a collision and the driver of the Ford Explorer was last seen heading westbound on Main Street, then north on Industrial Boulevard, police said. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone withe information about the suspect or vehicle has been asked to contact Officer Javier Castillo or Dustin Bruzee at 619-691-5392 or 619-409-5440.