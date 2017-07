× Brush fire burns near mobile homes in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A small brush fire burned near mobile homes in Lakeside Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

A few mobile homes at Rancho Los Coches RV near Highway 8 Business were evacuated as the fire burned nearby, Heartland Fire officials said. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. and had spread to a half acre.

People should avoid the area near Los Coches Road.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.