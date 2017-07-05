18 horses killed in Illinois barn fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Eighteen horses were killed while 12 others were saved after a barn caught fire in Plainfield, a suburb west of Chicago.

The fire ignited at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Wheeler Road. Due to the farm's rural location, water was shuttled in to battle the blaze as there were no hydrants in the area, WGNTV reported.

Two people suffered minor injuries trying to save the horses, fire officials said. They were taken to hospitals.

There were 30 horses in the barn when the fire started, WGNTV reported. All the owners have been contacted.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire officials continue to investigate.