SAN DIEGO -- The 17th annual Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza capped a day of Fourth of July festivities around the San Diego region Tuesday.

About 500,000 people watched the 20-minute show that began at 9 p.m. from the waterfront.

The display was choreographed to music broadcast live on MAX FM 105.7 radio and The Mighty 1090 AM and aired live on FOX 5 and KTLA.