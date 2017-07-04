× San Diego County Fair caps festivities with fireworks show

DEL MAR, Calif. — Tuesday is the final day of the 2017 San Diego County Fair and the month-long event will cap festivities with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.

In addition to the pyrotechnic display, guests will have the chance to hear two heroes speak. One is Ray Chavez, 105, the oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor. The other is retired NYFD Lt. Joe Torrillo, who was a first responder to the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The speakers are scheduled to appear at 7 p.m. at the Heineken Grandstand Stage.

Chavez served as a minesweeper on a Navy ship during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Torrillo, one of the first people to respond to the World Trade Center site, survived the collapse of the structures.

A look at some of the performances to catch on the final day of the fair:

— Hometown Heroes parade down the Avenue of the Palms at 1 p.m.

— Most Patriotic Costume contest at the contest corral 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

— San Diego County Fair Performing Troupe at the Fiesta Stage at 3 p.m.

— Monster Trucks and Jr. Outlaw Sprints at Del Mar Arena at 5 p.m.

— The Frog X Parachute team will leap at 7 p.m.

— 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs at Heineken Grandstand Stage at 7:45 p.m.

— Ivan and the Parasol performs at Paddock Stage at 8 p.m.

— Fireworks at Heineken Grandstand Stage at 9 p.m.

— Anjelah Johnson performs at Heineken Grandstand Stage at 9:30 p.m.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds are at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Ticket cost is $18 for ages 13-61 and $11 for seniors ages 62-plus and children ages 6-12. Children under 5 are admitted free.