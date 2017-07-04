× Monsoon season returns to Southern California

SAN DIEGO – Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county for Independence Day, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.

“We’re not looking for a big soaker,” NWS meteorologist Jimmy Taeger said. “But starting Wednesday afternoon there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms developing in the mountains, increasing over the weekend. The best chances for rain will be this Saturday and Sunday.”

Taeger said skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday evening for fireworks.

“We do no expect full cloud cover, but there could be some,” he said.

The forecaster said Tuesday’s temperatures will range from 71 to 76 degrees along the coast, 79 to 84 degrees inland, 82 to 87 degrees in the valleys and 91 to 96 degrees in the foothills.

Highs in the desert are expected to top out at about 111 degrees.