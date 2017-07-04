× Fireworks traffic advisories issued in Chula Vista & San Diego

CHULA VISTA – Police have issued a traffic advisory for the Big Bay Boom fireworks show Tuesday.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest between 4 and 11 p.m. for the event, being held at the 155-acre Elite Athletic Training Facility at 2800 Olympic Pkwy.

Heavy traffic is expected on Olympic Parkway well before the fireworks begin, with people seeking out preferred viewing areas. Visitors should also expect heavy traffic in the Mountain Hawk Park area, where families spend the day picnicking prior to the fireworks display.

The Chula Vista Police Department will have teams of officers assigned to the area for the pyrotechnics event.

Those in or near the fireworks area are being urged by the CVPD to use alternate routes to access portions of Chula Vista impacted most by holiday traffic.

Bayfront festivities will include the 9 p.m. Big Bay Boom fireworks show, which will increase traffic to Southbound Harbor Island Drive, affecting eastbound access to Harbor Drive and creating traffic congestion in surrounding areas.

Eastbound access to Harbor Drive will be blocked from the Terminal 1 roadway from approximately 9:15 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Any traffic exiting from Terminal 1 going eastbound on Harbor Drive will need to first turn right (west) onto Harbor Drive from Terminal Roadway, proceed to the west end of Terminal 1, then make a U-turn to access eastbound Harbor Drive.

All courtesy, commercial and private vehicles will be unable to access Harbor Island, so passengers with reservations at Harbor Island hotels will need to wait until it is re-opened, or walk across Harbor Drive to Harbor Island.

Residents are also warned to take steps to ensure the safety of their pets, as animals are often spooked by loud noises and visuals associated with fireworks and can become injured or lost.