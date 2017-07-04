11-year-old Ainsley sings National Anthem for Big Bay Boom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- At just 11 years old, Ainsley Savant sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem aboard the USS Midway for the Big Bay Boom celebration!

Ainsley, who is entering the 7th Grade at Saint John Catholic School in Encinitas, impressed thousands of spectators who were on hand for the biggest 4th of July fireworks show on the West Coast.

She has been singing and acting for the last 3 years, performing on stage throughout San Diego. Some of her credits include the Moxie Theatre (Ruthless), Martini's Above Fourth Table + Stage, Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls National Anthem, KSON National Anthem, and the Old Globe Theatre.