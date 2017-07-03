Tanker truck carrying chicken feed overturns, blocking highway

RAMONA, Calif. – A tanker truck carrying chicken feed overturned in Ramona Monday, blocking both lanes of Highway 78.

The accident was reported at about 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Main and 3rd streets.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

First responders said the roadway would be closed for several hours until a big-rig tow truck could get the truck and trailor back on their wheels.

No fuel leaked from the overturned truck, but crews had to clean up 10-15 gallons of hydraulic oil.

Traffic was being routed around the accident on 3rd Street to Old Julian Highway.