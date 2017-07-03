Man killed by lightning strike in Texas

MIDLAND, Texas – A man died Monday night after being struck by lightning in Texas, police said.

Emergency crews received a call about the lightning strike hitting a person around 6:15 p.m. at Maple Avenue Monday, Midland police spokeswoman Rachel Walker told KWES. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, KWES reported.

Authorities did not release the man’s name or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Midland is a small city in west Texas on Interstate 20.