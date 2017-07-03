Man dies after alley assault

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An apparent assault victim found in Oceanside has died, turning his attack into a homicide investigation, police said Monday.

Emmanuel Thomas, 20, was found around 1 a.m. Friday in the west alley in the 300 block of South Coast Highway, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Thomas, a Fallbrook resident, had injuries consistent with an assault, though the exact cause of death was pending, police said.

According to police, the victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital and placed on life support, but he died around 3 p.m. that day.

Police said no other details would be released because of the ongoing investigation.

33.192857 -117.376974