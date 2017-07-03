× CBP finds $500K of cocaine in transmission

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – A Mexican national was jailed Saturday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 34 pounds of cocaine across the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Monday.

The 57-year-old man, a legal U.S. resident, was driving a Lincoln Navigator across the San Ysidro Port of Entry around 10 a.m. Saturday when an officer noted inconsistencies in his story, and ordered more intensive inspection.

CBP officials said the cocaine, with an estimated street value of just over $500,000, was discovered in the vehicle’s transmission.

On Sunday, two men were discovered hiding in a load of Persian limes in a truck crossing the Otay Mesa Port of Entry around 1:30 p.m., the CBP said.

The vehicles were seized, and suspects turned over to Homeland Security investigators.