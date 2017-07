SAN DIEGO – A brush fire burning near I-15 north of Friars Rd. is threatening a nearby apartment complex.

The 1-acre fire broke out downhill from the Village Mission Valley apartment complex at 6560 Ambrosia Drive around 8 a.m.

The apartments have not yet been evacuated, but firefighters say the flames are threatening the western side of the buildings.

Brush fire has the right lane blocked in #SanDiego on I-15 NB at Friars Rd, stop and go traffic back to 8, delay of 2 mins #SDtraffic — TTWN San Diego (@TotalTrafficSD) July 3, 2017

@SDFD 1 acre veg fire NB 15 at Friars 1 acre moderate ROS structure protection place at La Mirage #15ic pic.twitter.com/3P0naZIUzF — Pasha Nosrat (@thatdudepasha) July 3, 2017

Check back for details on this developing story.