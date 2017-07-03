Bicyclist injured after running red light, hitting minivan

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after she ran a red light and collided with a minivan in Old Town, police said Monday.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. Sunday when the woman, who was southbound on Morena Street, blew through a red light at Taylor Street, San Diego police officer John Buttle said. In the intersection, she crashed into the side of a green Toyota minivan that was eastbound on Taylor Street passing through on a green light.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Buttle said. The 60-year-old man driving the Toyota was uninjured, and the SDPD traffic division is investigating the crash.