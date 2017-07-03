Additional trolley & train services for July 4th

SAN DIEGO – Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District buses, trains and trolleys will operate on regular weekday schedules Monday, for the most part, according to the public transportation agencies.

The exception will be an increase in the NCTD’s late-night Sprinter light-rail service, to accommodate Oceanside’s annual Fourth of July Eve celebration. The event begins at 6 p.m. at El Corazon Park, 3302 Senior Center Drive, and concludes with a 9 p.m. fireworks show.

The NCTD said an extra westbound Sprinter will depart the Escondido Transit Center at 9:33 p.m. and arrive at the Rancho Del Oro Station at 10:13 p.m. to pick up revelers.

An eastbound train will leave the Oceanside Transit Center at 10:03 p.m. and arrive at Rancho Del Oro at 10:14 p.m., the NCTD said.

On Tuesday, NCTD buses will run on a Sunday schedule, and the Coaster train and Sprinter light-rail will operate on a Saturday schedule. According to the NCTD, the 11:30 p.m. eastbound Sprinter will be delayed one hour in Oceanside in order to pick up passengers connecting from the last northbound Coaster from San Diego.

Also Tuesday, the MTS will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Because of the Big Bay Boom pyrotechnics extravaganza, Green Line trolleys will start running every 7 1/2 minutes from Qualcomm Stadium beginning around 3:30 p.m. The Blue and Orange lines will operate every 15 minutes.

Enhanced service will continue after the show. Green Line trolleys will depart every few minutes toward Qualcomm Stadium and every 15 minutes toward Santee. The last train to Santee will leave the 12th and Imperial Station shortly after midnight.

The final Blue Line train to San Ysidro will leave America Plaza at 11:48 p.m. The last Orange Line trolley to El Cajon will leave America Plaza at 10:51 p.m.

Click here for more information on Big Bay Boom.