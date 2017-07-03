4 injured when suspected drunk driver slams into concrete wall

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Monday after slamming her truck into a concrete wall in Spring Valley, injuring herself and three young passengers.

The truck reportedly careened onto the sidewalk and crashed at the intersection of Bancroft Drive and Koonce Drive around 3 a.m.

According to California Highway Patrol, two of the three minors injured in the crash had major trauma. CHP did not immediately release the ages of the injured minors.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. She was arrested for on suspicion of DUI.

