Trump tweets video of him body slamming CNN

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump tweeted a video of himself body slamming and punching a person with a superimposed image of the CNN logo on Sunday.

The edited clip was posted hours after the president renamed the cable news channel the “Fraud News Network” and he used the hashtag #FNN in the Sunday morning post.

The tweet, which was posted on Trump’s personal account, was then retweeted by the official presidential Twitter, KTLA reported.

It is the latest in an ongoing feud with the network, which the president has called “fake news.”

The original video is from Trump’s appearance on WWE’s WrestleMania 23 in 2007, BuzzFeed News reported.

Before the president tweeted it, the edited version was posted on a right-leaning sub-Reddit “r/The_Donald,” according to BuzzFeed.

CNN Communications replied directly to Trump’s original tweet with a recent quote from the president’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary.” The quote is dated June 29.

In a statement Sunday, CNN called Trump’s tweet “juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office.”

CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his." pic.twitter.com/Gn1YRA2DRG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters,” the statement reads, adding that Huckabee “lied.”

“We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his,” the statement reads.

During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert said that “no one should perceive that as a threat,” in response to the tweet.

“My first reaction to that tweet would be the same as any of the president’s tweets, there’s a lot of cable news shows that reach directly into hundreds of thousands of viewers and that are not always very fair to the president,” Bossert said.

“I’m pretty proud of the president for developing a Twitter and a social media platform where he can talk directly to the American people, in fact he’s the most genuine president and the most non politician president that we’ve seen in my lifetime.”

The post drew ridicule and criticism Sunday.

Scott Detrow, a NPR reporter who covers Congress, tweeted “Maybe Trump has just been binging on GLOW like the rest of us?” referring to a Netflix show about female wrestlers.

Maybe Trump has just been binging on GLOW like the rest of us? — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) July 2, 2017

Ana Navarro, a CNN, ABC and Telemundo contributor tweeted: “America, stand against this. Trump is going to end up getting a media person killed w/this incitement to violence. Maybe then, he’ll stop.”

America, stand against this. Trump is going to end up getting a media person killed w/this incitement to violence. Maybe then, he'll stop. https://t.co/IGM0fThtt5 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 2, 2017