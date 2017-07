× Padres pitcher Brad Hand named to MLB All-Star team

SAN DIEGO – Only one player with represent the San Diego Padres in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star game.

MLB announced Sunday the rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami. Pitcher Brad Hand will be the lone representative for the Padres.

A season and a half after being cut loose by the Miami Marlins, the Padres reliever will return to South Beach as an all-star. The lefty has shiny ERA of 2.53.

Congratulations to @bhand22 on being named to the National League team for the 2017 All-Star Game! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Z1Jcw8gdx9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 2, 2017

