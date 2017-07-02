× Man injured after possible car-to-car shooting in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO – A motorist escaped with non-lethal injuries from a possible vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Spring Valley, where his white Ford Focus sustained multiple bullet holes to the passenger side doors, fenders and windows, a sheriff’s detective said Sunday.

The shooting occurred on Jamacha Road near Gillespie Drive, where deputies dispatched to the scene at 5:17 p.m Saturday found the Ford on the south shoulder facing eastbound and blocking the intersection, said Detective Michael Duong of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“The driver, and sole occupant, was conscious and breathing, although suffering from obvious gunshot wounds,” Duong said.

Paramedics took the motorist to Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone who saw the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.