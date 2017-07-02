Man accused of groping girls at Aquatica San Diego waterpark

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A man allegedly groped girls and assaulted a security guard at a waterpark in South Bay, authorities said.

Police said Sunday they arrested 25-year-old Sergio Santos accused of groping two girls at Aquatica San Diego, a waterpark owned by the SeaWorld Parks organization.

Alexia Burton posted on Facebook about the incident saying the man was in the lazy river near her daughters.

“While floating in he lazy river a man popped up out of nowhere, grabbed my 9 yr old daughters floatie and said ‘come with me, let’s go have some fun’ while attempting to drag her in his direction,” Burton said in the social media post. “Both my teenage daughter and her friend where with her and immediately grabbed her other handle to bring her back. He had quite a firm grip on her floatie and was just starring at her and again said ‘come on, let’s go have some fun’... immediately our 9 yr old slid out of the bottom of the tube and over to her sister and friend to safety.”

Burton said park officials shutdown the area and searched for the suspect.

Santos was arrested Thursday after he “improperly touched two female victims while they were swimming inside the waterpark,” Chula Vista police Lt. John Autolino said. Santos was also accused of assaulting one of the Aquatica waterpark security guards when he tried to run away from the waterpark.

Security officers detained Santos around 5 p.m. and waited for police arrive, according to Autoline. Santos was booked into San Diego County jail, Autoline said.

Burton also pointed out her family rules while at the waterpark.

“We have a rule, 2 rides then you come and check in with mom. We where there with a large group of about 6 moms and 16 teeneagers/children who all stuck together in large groups for safety,” Burton said.

FOX 5 has reached out the Aquatica San Diego for comment.

Aquatica San Diego is located at 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista.