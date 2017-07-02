Big Bay Boom producer promises unique fireworks show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A crew of 32 people worked Sunday at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal putting together the pyrotechnics for this year's Big Bay Boom and the producer of the pyrotechnic show said there will be surprises.

“Fireworks are definitely getting better -- there's very unique stuff being used," said Sam Bruggema, the pyro show producer, who promised there definitely will be some surprises this year.

“We have a shell called a ‘quarter-quarter-quarter’ – basically four quadrants of different colors and then it changes, swaps the colors around the ball. If you don’t look, you’ll miss it -- but it’s very unique," said Bruggema.

The crew is spending three full days getting thousands of shells ready on four barges -- a lot of work for an 18-minute fireworks display.

“You wanna keep the sky full -- make sure there’s no reason for someone to look at their watch, nobody getting bored. We'll keep you excited from start to finish," Bruggema said.

This year’s theme is “A Salute to the Military Families of our Service Heroes.”

Those putting the show together say there's one thing that makes all the work worth it.

“Hearing the crowd from the shore -- knowing we made a bunch of people happy," said Bruggema. “It’s the Big Bay Boom – Independence Day -- come out and celebrate America.”