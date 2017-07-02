Amtrak train derails south of Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Four passenger cars from an Amtrak train derailed Sunday afternoon in West Pierce County, about 20 miles south of Seattle.

Around 250 passengers were aboard the train when it derailed around 3 p.m. Sunday, Q13 FOX reported. It happened in Steilcoom near Chamber's Bay Marina.

There were no deaths reported, but some passengers suffered minor injuries. Emergency crews were working to get people safely off the train at 4 p.m. Passengers were being taken to Steilacoom Ferry Terminal at 56 Union Avenue, according to Q13FOX.

4 cars off the track, none in the water. pic.twitter.com/W4JtpOx75r — West Pierce Fire (@WestPierce) July 2, 2017

Authorities did not say what caused the derailment and that it was under investigation.

Travelers should check with Amtrak for delays and cancellations.

#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017

#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting with deploying pollution control booms at train derailment. pic.twitter.com/CoqUqBGUZl — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017