SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Saturday evening after one person was shot in Spring Valley.

The incident was reported at 5:17 p.m. in the 8800 block of Jamacha Road near Gillespie Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Jamacha Road has been closed while deputies investigate.

No arrests have been made.

