CHP makes 22 DUI arrests in county so far this holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol officers in San Diego County made 22 drunk driving arrests, and one person was killed in a traffic collision in the first 12 hours of the holiday weekend, authorities announced Saturday.

The 22 arrests between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday marked a 38-percent uptick from the same time last year when the CHP made 16 drunk driving arrests in the county, CHP Officer Mary Bailey said.

The death occurred on Palm Avenue in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, where a 58-year-old man dressed in dark clothing and crossing a street outside of a marked crosswalk was struck by a 2003 GMC Yukon, San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Tansey said. The 49-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Yukon stayed on scene, and police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The man died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from paramedics and was determined to be the at-fault party.

No traffic deaths occurred in San Diego County during the first 12 hours of the Fourth of July holiday weekend last year, Bailey said.

Across the state, CHP officers made 263 drunk driving arrests Friday night and Saturday morning, down from 280 last year, Bailey said. But fatalities were up from seven last year to 10 this year, though a reporting discrepancy meant the pedestrian fatality in Otay Mesa West was not counted in the statewide statistics.

Nine of the 10 reported deaths happened in CHP jurisdiction, including four people who were not wearing seat belts.