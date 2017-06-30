Young man on life support after assault in alley

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 20-year-old man was on life-support Friday after he was assaulted and found lying on the ground in an Oceanside alley, authorities said.

Oceanside police officers responded to a call about 1 a.m. to the west alley in the 300 block of South Coast Highway, where they found the injured victim, Lt. George Darrah said. Police and paramedics administered medical aid at the scene.

The victim — whose identity is known to police but not being released — was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were consistent with an assault, Darrah said. He was listed in critical condition and placed on life-support about 8:45 a.m.