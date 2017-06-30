Videos of plane crash on I-405 flood social media

IRVINE, Calif. — Social media captured the terrifying moments after a small plane crashed on southbound I-405 near John Wayne Airport Friday morning.
Many Twitter and Facebook users were driving on the freeway at the moment the incident occurred around 9:35 a.m.
Two people in their early 60s were pulled from the wreckage by an off-duty firefighter and hospitalized with traumatic injuries. One Twitter user called the accident the “scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”
For even more social posts, go to KTLA.com.