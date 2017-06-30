Videos of plane crash on I-405 flood social media

IRVINE, Calif. — Social media captured the terrifying moments after a small plane crashed on southbound I-405 near John Wayne Airport Friday morning.

Many Twitter and Facebook users were driving on the freeway at the moment the incident occurred around 9:35 a.m.

Two people in their early 60s were pulled from the wreckage by an off-duty firefighter and hospitalized with traumatic injuries. One Twitter user called the accident the “scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Just saw a plane just crash land on the 405 freeway right in front of me! Scariest thing I've ever seen! @KTLA pic.twitter.com/8x2OFjgli9 — Christian (@TubbyR) June 30, 2017

Omg a plane just crashed on the 405 pic.twitter.com/WQHAPYxMxS — K H (@melokai7) June 30, 2017

I'm like literally right in front of the crash sight stuck here with thousands of others stuck on the 405 next to John Wayne pic.twitter.com/uagxFttpp0 — 🥂AnitaBump🥂 (@FuckinFrankiee) June 30, 2017