Videos of plane crash on I-405 flood social media

Posted 3:54 PM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 03:59PM, June 30, 2017

IRVINE, Calif. — Social media captured the terrifying moments after a small plane crashed on southbound I-405 near John Wayne Airport Friday morning.

Many Twitter and Facebook users were driving on the freeway at the moment the incident occurred around 9:35 a.m.

Two people in their early 60s were pulled from the wreckage by an off-duty firefighter and hospitalized with traumatic injuries. One Twitter user called the accident the “scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”

