Man’s throat slashed during argument over dog

SAN DIEGO — A dispute between two homeless men in a Nestor-area park led Friday to an assault that sent one of them to a hospital and the other to jail, authorities reported.

The slashing happened about 6 a.m. during a fight at Berry Park on Rimbey Avenue, police said. Ivory Franklin Daniels, 35, accused the other man of stealing his dog, according to San Diego police.

The second man denied the accusation, and during the ensuing argument, Daniels allegedly slashed him on the neck with a razor blade, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim then went to a nearby home and asked a resident to call 911. About 10 minutes later, patrol personnel found the suspect in the park and arrested him.

The victim was treated at an emergency room for a minor laceration, Martinez said.

Daniels was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held on $30,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.