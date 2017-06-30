Small plane crashes on I-405 near John Wayne Airport

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the southbound 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport on Friday morning, leaving two people injured.

The crash at about 9:35 a.m. forced the closure of the freeway in both directions, KTLA reported.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said two people in their early 60s were hospitalized with traumatic injuries. Both patients “had vitals” when they were removed from the plane, he said.

Nobody on the ground was injured.

A preliminary statement from a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman indicated the twin-engine Cessna 310 “crashed under unknown circumstances” short of Runway 20R as the aircraft was inbound to John Wayne Airport. Two people were on board, the FAA spokesman confirmed.

The Cessna 310’s wreckage was on the southbound freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard exit.