SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for a Ford pickup truck involved in a drive-by shooting early Friday morning in the Gaslamp Quarter.

An occupant of the truck fired at least one shot just before 5 a.m. at a group of people near Sixth Avenue and G Street, San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick said. Nobody was injured, and there was no indication of why the shooter fired, he said.

The truck was described as a gold Ford F-350 with maroon trim, Battrick said.