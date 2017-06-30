Kelp cleanup underway at Coronado beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- Warmer temperatures means warmer water and more dying kelp washing up along San Diego beaches. Starting this week the City of Coronado will be working seven days a week throughout summer picking up the kelp and burying it.

Cliff Maurer, the City of Coronado’s Director of Public Services and engineering says cleaning up the kelp not only eliminates the bad smell, but creates a safer environment for surfers, swimmers and other beachgoers.

“It obviously can create a safety risk to surfers if they get tangled in the kelp, especially if there is heavier wave action and then of course it creates tripping hazards and just a general discomfort on the beach,” said Maurer.

Crews have been working really hard to make the beaches look extra nice this 4th of July weekend. As a reminder they ask beachgoers to pick up their trash.