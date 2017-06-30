Hundreds of college entrance exams thrown out because of testing irregularities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of students who took Advanced Placement tests at Scripps Ranch High School last month will have to retake those tests, school officials announced Friday.

The College Board, which creates the tests and reports the results, said the tests are invalid because of how the testing rooms were set up.

Student Advanced Placement exams administered at Scripps Ranch High School on May 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9 10 and 11 are considered invalid and will not be reported, the College Board.

Matt Lawson, Vice Principal Scripps Ranch High School

"This week we were informed by the College Board and its test administrator, Educational Testing Service – ETS -- of an issue with the administration with many tests," said Scripps Ranch High School Vice Principal Matt Lawson Friday at a news conference.

The problem with the testing was how the testing rooms were set up. Students were seated too closely together and partitions were used in the rooms, which is not allowed.

The Advanced Placement tests that were invalidated include:

Biology

Calculus AB

Calculus BC

Computer Science A

English Language and Composition

English Literature and Composition

Psychology

Statistics

U.S. History

"I'm very disappointed that proper protocols were not followed at this site for some AP tests," said San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten.

While the administration strongly disagrees with the College Board's decision, district attorneys confirmed that the College Board has the legal right to invalidate scores based on seating irregularities.

'The district will be offering the free retesting over the summer and free prep sessions with AP teachers who have volunteered to work over summer to help our students prepare," Martin said.

The free testing will be offered in July and August at Marshall Middle School. Scripps Ranch High School will hold a meeting for parents and student on July 5 at 6 p.m. at Marshall Middle School to discuss the issue.