FOX 5 guide to Independence Day celebrations

CENTRAL SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO – Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Locations: Coronado Ferry Landing, Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and Seaport Village.
OCEAN BEACH – OB July 4th Celebration
- Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- Locations: Ocean Beach Pier, Newport Avenue
CORONADO
CORONADO – Fourth Of July Celebration In Coronado
- 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Locations: Various locations throughout Coronado
- Parade down Orange Avenue at 10 a.m.
- Concert in Spreckels Park at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks over Glorietta Bay at 9 p.m.
- Activities include 12K run and 5K run, rough-water swim, and demonstrations by military personnel.
EAST COUNTY
LAKE MURRAY – Lake Murray Ireworks And Musicfest
- Full day of live music followed by fireworks display. Free admission with food vendors.
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Location: Lake Murray Community Park, 7001 Murray Park Drive, San Diego.
EL CAJON – El Cajon Fourth Of July Picnic And Fireworks
- Free event with food vendors, games, prizes, kiddie rides, musical entertainment.
- 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m
- Location: Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon
SANTEE –Santee Salutes
- Live music by the 8oz All Stars, patriotic ceremony, kid’s fun zone, food vendors and fireworks display.
- 3:30pm-10pm
- Location: Town Center Community Park E., 550 Park Center Drive, Santee
- Parking information here: http://www.ci.santee.ca.us/Index.aspx?page=8&recordid=2630
NORTH INLAND
Escondido Independence Day Festival & Fireworks
- Community event with live music, food vendors, children’s activities, beer tasting, Marine Division Band performance and fireworks display.
- 4pm-9:30pm
- $10 per person upgrade includes shaded and air-conditioned areas, private restrooms
- Location: California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido
Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration
- Scripps Mesa Fireworks Show
- 9pm
- Location: Mira Mesa High School, 10510 Reagan Road
Poway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July and Fireworks
- DJ Music, activities, and fireworks.
- 10am-4pm
- Admission is $5 per person (free for children ages 11 and younger)
- Locations: 14134 Midland Road, Poway; 9 p.m. at Poway High School Stadium, 15500 Espola Road, Poway
Rancho Bernardo’s The Spirit of The Fourth
- Community fair at Webb Park starting at 6pm
- Bernardo Heights Middle School with live music, food and refreshments.
- Fireworks display at 9pm @ Bernardo Heights
- Donation of $10 per person or $20 for a family is requested at the event to support the fireworks show
- Location(s): Webb Park, Avena Place and Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego; Bernardo Heights Middle School, 12990 Paseo Lucido, San Diego
NORTH COASTAL
SAN MARCOS “Celebrate Freedom, a Fireworks Extravaganza”
- Live music by6 Liquid Blue, face painting, carnival games, food concessions.
- Fireworks display @ 9pm
- Location: Bradley Park, at Rancho Santa Fe Road and Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos
VISTA Independence Day Celebration
- Live music, honorary ceremony, and fireworks.
- 7:16pm salute to 2017 military honorees
- 7:35pm performances by The Mar Dels
- 9pm fireworks display
- Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista
OCEANSIDE Fireworks Show
- Independence Day Parade at 10am on Saturday July 1.
- Firework show at 9pm on Monday, July 3rd 9pm.
- Location: Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho del Oro Road, Oceanside
San Diego County Fair Fourth of July Celebration
- Last day of county fair
- 9pm Fireworks Display at Heineken Grandstand Stage
- Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar
Fourth of July Fireworks at La Jolla Cove
- Festivities at Ellen Browning Scripps Park are free and open to the public.
- Fireworks display at 9pm
- Location: Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1180 Coast Blvd., La Jolla
SOUTHBAY
Chula Vista Fourth Fest
- Free, open to public and all ages.
- Gates open at 6pm, Fireworks at 9pm
- Location: Elite Athlete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista
Independence Day Fireworks in Imperial Beach
- Fireworks show at 9pm
- Location: Imperial Beach Pier, 10 Evergreen Ave., Imperial Beach
Independence Festival at the Border
- City of inflatables, arts and crafts, food and drink vendors, live music
- 3pm-10pm; Fireworks at 9pm
- Location: Larsen Field/Cesar Chavez Park, 455 Sycamore Road, San Ysidro