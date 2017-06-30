FOX 5 guide to Independence Day celebrations

CENTRAL SAN DIEGO

 SAN DIEGO – Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom

  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Locations: Coronado Ferry Landing, Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and Seaport Village.

OCEAN BEACH – OB July 4th Celebration

  • Fireworks display at 9 p.m.
  • Locations: Ocean Beach Pier, Newport Avenue

CORONADO

CORONADO – Fourth Of July Celebration In Coronado

  • 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Locations: Various locations throughout Coronado
  • Parade down Orange Avenue at 10 a.m.
  • Concert in Spreckels Park at 4 p.m.
  • Fireworks over Glorietta Bay at 9 p.m.
  • Activities include 12K run and 5K run, rough-water swim, and demonstrations by military personnel.

EAST COUNTY

LAKE MURRAY – Lake Murray Ireworks And Musicfest

  • Full day of live music followed by fireworks display. Free admission with food vendors.
  • 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Location: Lake Murray Community Park, 7001 Murray Park Drive, San Diego.

EL CAJON – El Cajon Fourth Of July Picnic And Fireworks

  • Free event with food vendors, games, prizes, kiddie rides, musical entertainment.
  • 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m
  •   Location: Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon

SANTEESantee Salutes

NORTH INLAND

Escondido Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

  • Community event with live music, food vendors, children’s activities, beer tasting, Marine Division Band performance and fireworks display.
  • 4pm-9:30pm
  • $10 per person upgrade includes shaded and air-conditioned areas, private restrooms
  • Location: California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido

Mira Mesa Fourth of July Celebration

  • Scripps Mesa Fireworks Show
  • 9pm
  • Location: Mira Mesa High School, 10510 Reagan Road

Poway Old-Fashioned Fourth of July and Fireworks

  • DJ Music, activities, and fireworks.
  • 10am-4pm
  • Admission is $5 per person (free for children ages 11 and younger)
  • Locations: 14134 Midland Road, Poway; 9 p.m. at Poway High School Stadium, 15500 Espola Road, Poway

Rancho Bernardo’s The Spirit of The Fourth

  • Community fair at Webb Park starting at 6pm
  • Bernardo Heights Middle School with live music, food and refreshments.
  • Fireworks display at 9pm  @ Bernardo Heights
  • Donation of $10 per person or $20 for a family is requested at the event to support the fireworks show
  • Location(s): Webb Park, Avena Place and Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego; Bernardo Heights Middle School, 12990 Paseo Lucido, San Diego

NORTH COASTAL

 SAN MARCOS “Celebrate Freedom, a Fireworks Extravaganza”

  • Live music by6 Liquid Blue, face painting, carnival games, food concessions.
  • Fireworks display @ 9pm
  • Location: Bradley Park, at Rancho Santa Fe Road and Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos

VISTA Independence Day Celebration

  • Live music, honorary ceremony, and fireworks.
  • 7:16pm salute to 2017 military honorees
  • 7:35pm performances by The Mar Dels
  • 9pm fireworks display
  • Location: Moonlight Amphitheatre at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

OCEANSIDE Fireworks Show

  • Independence Day Parade at 10am on Saturday July 1.
  • Firework show at 9pm on Monday, July 3rd 9pm.
  • Location: Oceanside Boulevard and Rancho del Oro Road, Oceanside

San Diego County Fair Fourth of July Celebration

  • Last day of county fair
  • 9pm Fireworks Display at Heineken Grandstand Stage
  • Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

Fourth of July Fireworks at La Jolla Cove

  • Festivities at Ellen Browning Scripps Park are free and open to the public.
  • Fireworks display at 9pm
  • Location: Ellen Browning Scripps Park, 1180 Coast Blvd., La Jolla

SOUTHBAY

Chula Vista Fourth Fest

  • Free, open to public and all ages.
  • Gates open at 6pm, Fireworks at 9pm
  • Location: Elite Athlete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista

Independence Day Fireworks in Imperial Beach

  • Fireworks show at 9pm
  • Location: Imperial Beach Pier, 10 Evergreen Ave., Imperial Beach

Independence Festival at the Border

  • City of inflatables, arts and crafts, food and drink vendors, live music
  • 3pm-10pm; Fireworks at 9pm
  • Location: Larsen Field/Cesar Chavez Park, 455 Sycamore Road, San Ysidro

 

 