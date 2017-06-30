× Drunken, drugged driver sentenced for fiery crash

SAN DIEGO — A drunken and drugged driver who ran off after causing a fiery crash in Serra Mesa that seriously injured one of his five passengers was sentenced Friday to a year in jail.

Wayne Anthony Gonyea, 20, had a blood-alcohol content of .19 percent — more than two times the legal limit for driving — and had cocaine in his system at the time of the accident, said Superior Court Judge Polly Shamoon.

“You are so lucky that somebody wasn’t killed,” the judge told Gonyea.

Shamoon advised the defendant that he could be charged with murder if he were to drive drunk and kill someone in the future.

Gonyea pleaded guilty earlier this month to DUI with injury. He can be released to a residential drug treatment program after 180 days in custody, the judge said.

San Diego police said Gonyea was behind the wheel of a Ford Aerostar that sideswiped two parked cars at high speed on Gramercy Drive near Sandrock Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. on April 19.

The out-of-control minivan then jumped a curb, crashed through a fence, struck a tree and caught fire, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Gonyea got out of the burning vehicle and ran off along with his passengers, including a 20-year-old woman with rib fractures and a punctured lung, Martinez said. Patrol officers responding to the wreck detained all of them, and the young woman was hospitalized.