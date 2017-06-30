Clairemont resident wins APA 9-ball shootout in Las Vegas, seeks one more championship in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif.- John Pasquarella won the American Poolplayers Association 9-ball shootout in Las Vegas, becoming the first player from San Diego to win that title. As the winner, the Clairemont resident collection $10,000 in cash and prizes.

Pasquarella said he started playing pool at the Clairemont Boys and Girls club at the age of 14, and hasn't stopped playing since. The 55-year-old will head to Las Vegas again this August, hoping to win the 8-Ball World Pool Championships with his San Diego APA teammates.