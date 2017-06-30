× ‘Bad Grandpa’ admits robbing 4 banks

SAN DIEGO — An ex-con dubbed the “Bad Grandpa” bandit because of the disguise he wore while robbing four banks in San Diego last year pleaded guilty Friday to robbery, attempted robbery and other crimes.

James Saputo, 51, faces more than 130 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 22.

The defendant is also accused of robbing seven banks in Riverside and Orange counties, said Deputy District Attorney Lucy Yturralde.

The defendant was arrested twice in 2016 on drug charges and was out of custody on bail when he committed the San Diego bank robberies between Feb. 12 and March 30 last year, the prosecutor said.

Authorities nicknamed Saputo the “Bad Grandpa” bandit because of the elderly disguise he wore, which included a wig, glasses and a cane.

Saputo’s criminal record dates back to 1986. He has 14 prior convictions, including bank robberies in Del Mar and San Marcos, according to authorities.

In addition to the robbery charges, Saputo pleaded guilty to vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substances and resisting arrest.