Albion PROS push for playoffs in final home match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Albion SC PROS return to San Diego for the last home game of the season against SoCal SC at 6 p.m. on July 1 at Mission Bay Stadium for Military Appreciation Night.

In large part because of forward Amani Walker, the PROS are on an eight-game unbeaten streak in the NPSL. Walker has scored in each of those games, for a total of 12 goals in that span.

Saturday’s match is crucial to the PROS chances at the playoffs as they currently sit in fourth place in the Southwest Conference Division and look to overtake Orange County FC for third place.