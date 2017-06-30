Multiple people shot inside New York hospital; shooter is dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.

The shooter is dead inside the hospital, an NYPD spokesman said.

Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD.

Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police.

A police source told WPIX the shooter, who may have been a doctor, had barricaded himself inside the facility.

Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

#BREAKING: 4-6 people shot in #BronxLebanonHospital. Suspect is believed to be doctor wearing blue shirt/lab coat. — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) June 30, 2017

Due to reports of a shooting incident at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, avoid the area of 1650 Grand Concourse. More information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

This is a developing story; refresh for updates