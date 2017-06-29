Watch the Big Bay Boom on FOX 5
-
Watch the Big Bay Boom on FOX 5
-
FOX 5 makes donation to Armed Services YMCA
-
Gulls make big donation to Armed Services YMCA
-
Which summer blockbuster will win at the box office? Here are the odds
-
Well-dressed motorist leads police on chase through San Diego County
-
-
San Diego’s faithful Charger fans gather for NFL draft party
-
Machete-wielding homeowner fends off 5 would-be robbers
-
Loud ‘booms’ heard across San Diego
-
Proposal to turn motel into transitional housing sparks controversy
-
DEA agent says country’s opioid problem is worst he’s seen in 30 years
-
-
Are you prepared for the Big One?
-
Boy, 2, rescued from pond at Mission Bay Park
-
Horse named ‘JLo’ breaks loose, runs free on Fiesta Island overnight