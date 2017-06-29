× Price of gas continue dropping as holiday weekend approaches

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thurday for the 27th consecutive day, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $2.901, its lowest amount since Feb. 10.

The average price has dropped 13.6 cents over the past 27 days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.9 cents less than a week ago, 13.7 cents lower than one month ago and 3.8 cents below what it was one year ago, but 9.6 cents more than on Jan. 1.