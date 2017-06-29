Person injured in Chula Vista marijuana dispensary shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A SWAT standoff took place after a shooting happened at a marijuana dispensary in Chula Vista Thursday morning.

A witness told FOX 5 that police were seen on Third Avenue near a car audio shop around 10:15 a.m.

“Just drove by and they had it taped off and police in full protective gear with guns in the alley and surrounding the property,” the witness said.

Police later confirmed that there was a shooting at the Chula Vista Clinic Medical Marijuana Dispensary at 1141 Third Avenue. One person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital.

The extent of the injuries suffered in the shooting was unknown.

At least one person was arrested.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.