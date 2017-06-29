× Pigs run free after truck crashes, catches fire

WILMER, Texas — Police had to round up several pigs that were roaming on a highway in the Dallas area Thursday morning.

Dozens of pigs got loose after a semi truck crashed into the median on Interstate 45 in Wilmer, Texas, then flipped on its side and burst into flames. Both sides of I-45 in the area were shut down as the pigs scattered on the road.

One group of pigs wandered about half a mile away from the crash scene before they were ushered back by police.

“We had a total of 195 [on the highway]. We do not know how many dead-loss or how many ran off,” Wilmer Police Department Lt. Eric Pon told KTVT. “The biggest challenge we’ve had so far was just corralling the pigs, keeping ’em from getting into oncoming traffic and getting run over — but I do believe we’ve got all of them.”

The crash closed the interstate in both directions, snarling traffic during rush hour. No one was injured in the crash.

Watch: Pigs roam along I-45 after fiery 18-wheeler crash southeast of Dallas https://t.co/gUYPbIWiqC pic.twitter.com/fLWsaIks53 — Dennis Jansen (@dennisjansen) June 29, 2017

This is unreal…. I-45 SHUT DOWN in Wilmer.. Big rig that crashed was carrying pigs… pic.twitter.com/1Jjv3jONdt — Madison Adams (@MadisonAdamsTV) June 29, 2017