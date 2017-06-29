Lamborghini crashes into parked cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Police were searching for two men who ran away after crashing a Lamborghini into a parked car early Thursday morning in West Hollywood.

The crash occurred just after midnight near the intersection of Romaine Street and North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. N. Rios said.

A witness told investigators the Lamborghini was traveling eastbound on Romaine when the driver lost control and hit a parked car, KTLA reported.

The impact pushed the parked car into two other vehicles and video showed damage to an apartment building parking structure, Rios said. Two men were seen getting out of the Lamborghini and fleeing the scene.

“It would seem this Lamborghini was racing with a blue Bentley,” Alex Gardels, who lives in the area, said.

A witness told police they saw the men get into the Bentley before it drove away.

No description of the men was made available.