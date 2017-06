ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Roads were closed to allow firefighters access to battle a slow-moving brush fire in Escondido Thursday afternoon.

Ground and airborne crews were working to extinguish the wildfire that has scorched about four open acres near a grove in the area of Stonebridge and Old Guejito Grade roads in unincorporated Escondido, according to Cal Fire.

Escondido police closed Hidden Trails and E. Valley Parkway to traffic.

There are no reports of structural threats.