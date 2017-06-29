Clairemont man admits to attacking elderly dad with crowbar

SAN DIEGO – A Clairemont resident who attacked his father with a crowbar while the 87-year-old man was sleeping pleaded guilty Thursday to assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Deputy District Attorney Jim Waters said 62-year-old Charles Duval choked the victim with a crowbar for two minutes in an “unprovoked attack” the night of March 9.

After the octogenarian knocked the crowbar away, Duval hit him about the face with his fists for three minutes, the prosecutor said.

“The victim, the defendant’s father, thought he was intentionally trying to kill him,” Waters said.

He said the father tried to call for help, but the house’s phone was broken. The defendant later called authorities on his own and waited outside for them to arrive at their residence in the 5500 block of Diane Avenue, according to Waters.

Contrary to initial reports from police, there was no evidence that the two argued before the attack, the prosecutor said.

The defendant will be sentenced to six years in prison on Aug. 28.