Brush fire prompts traffic alert on eastbound SR 52

SAN DIEGO – Authorities issued a traffic alert on eastbound state Route 52 in Tierrasanta Thursday morning as firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire east of the freeway.

The fire had burned nearly 2 acres just east of Santo Road as of 9:45 a.m., authorities said. Three small fires sparked in the area around the same time.

The far right lane of eastbound Route 52 was closed to give firefighters access to the flames.

Authorities expected traffic to be affected for at least 2 hours.