3 workers injured at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO – Three people were taken to hospitals after getting injured at the San Diego Zoo Thursday.

Three people who are contracted to work inside the zoo property were injured around 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official. Two of them were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital and the third person went to UCSD Medical Center.

The extent of the injuries were unknown.

No details regarding what caused them to get hurt were immediately released.

None of the San Diego Zoo’s employees were injured.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.