Woman dies 5 days after getting hit by pickup

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian who was believed to have only suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a pickup earlier this month died five days after the crash, authorities announced Wednesday.

The 40-year-old woman whose name was not released was struck about 12:40 p.m. on June 14 at the intersection of July Street and Burgener Boulevard in the Bay Park neighborhood, San Diego Police Sgt. Victoria Houseman said. She was hit by a 2007 Ford Ranger driven by a 62-year-old man.

The woman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with what were initially believed to be only minor injuries, Houseman said. But it was later learned her injuries were serious, and she died five days later on June 19.

The Ranger’s driver was interviewed at the scene and released, Houseman. The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.