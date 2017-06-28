Video catches thief stealing birthday package off porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- An El Cajon woman wants to know who stole a surprise birthday package off her doorstep last Sunday.

Laura Baker shared her home surveillance video showing a woman drive to the house in a white SUV, walk over to the porch and grab the box in the late afternoon.

“Of course, you feel violated. It’s surprising – was shocked," said Baker. “I have a feeling that she does this a lot – just the way it looked on camera."

Neighbors told Baker they found an empty box on the side of the road nearby. Baker then found out it was a surprise birthday present from a friend.

“It was actually weights my friend had sent me because she knew I was missing a specific size," said Baker.

She’s given the thief a nickname.

“The Birthday Bandit – yes, she stole my birthday present," Baker said. "I just do not want this to happen to other people."

Baker's surveillance video is now getting a lot of attention on social media.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft.